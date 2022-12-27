Happy Tuesday, everyone. After slippery start to the day, we’re looking at lots of sunshine and warming temperatures this afternoon. Daytime highs will climb well above freezing in most cases, so most of the ice and snow will be long gone after today. Highs should warm into the low to mid 40s.
Tonight, look for clear and calm conditions. This will allow for one more cold night, before things start to moderate. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s.
We’re looking at sunshine and low to mid 50s for highs on Wednesday. Thursday will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s!
Friday, clouds return with a chance for scattered showers arriving by late in the day. Better rain chances arrive on Saturday, with our next weather maker. The rain should clear by New Year’s Day, with above normal temps. Highs will be in the 60s this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s!