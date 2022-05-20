T.G.I.F, everyone! Look for more heat & sunshine for our Friday afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 80s and 90s. This evening will be very warm as temperatures slowly drop through the 80s and overnight lows will be from 65-70.
Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds and will be the drier day of the weekend with only isolated showers/storms. These will be more likely in the afternoon and evening. It will be hot still around 90.
Sunday will have an approaching cold front which will trigger on and off showers. The greatest coverage should hold off until late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Monday will have additional scattered showers and storms with cooler highs in the upper 70s. Off and on shower chances will continue throughout next week, with somewhat cooler temps.