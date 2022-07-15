T.G.I.F, everyone! We will warm into the low to mid 90s on our Friday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine, and just a few clouds. Rainfall chances look to remain below 10% through the day.
The weekend will feature a bounce back of the humidity with the heat. Highs will warm into the low to mid 90s, with a few more clouds and a slightly better chance for afternoon pop-up storm chances, especially by Sunday.
We’re back to a more typical Tennessee Valley Summer pattern next week with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s, with daily pop-up storms chances returning. Monday will feature the best chance for scattered storms, but each day with come with a risk. Highs will warm into the mid-90s, with lows in the low to mid-70s.