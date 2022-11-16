Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our Wednesday will feature scattered clouds, then partly sunny skies with highs back 40s to near 50.
Look for plenty of sunshine to close out the work week, but an arctic blast arrives by then, leading to even colder weather, including several hard freezes to end the week & upcoming weekend.
Overall, the pattern will remain well below normal with temps for the foreseeable future. Right now, things look pretty dry after today, with cold sunshine extended into our weekend. Our next weather maker may arrive near Thanksgiving, along with continued chilly temps.