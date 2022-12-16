T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday is going to feature plenty of sunshine, but breezy & cool conditions. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 40s. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies and freezing conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.
We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday, as a weak disturbance passes to our south. Highs will only warm into the mid 40s. Sunday will feature the return of more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Next week will feature mostly cloudy skies on Monday, then look for plenty of sunshine through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. Our next weather maker arrives on Thursday, it will be a true Arctic cold front. This system will bring a chance for some rain or snow showers, but the bigger story will be the risk for bitterly cold temperatures. Highs Friday into Christmas weekend look to be in the lower 30s, with overnight lows in the 10s and some single digits in the higher elevations. Start preparing now for some dangerously cold temps! We will be watching trends with the potential wintry mix Thursday, and any other chances for wintry weather during this cold period.
Stay Tuned!