Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s again.
Things begin to change by late-week as clouds begin to increase from the south on Thursday, all ahead of Hurricane Ian. Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane before flirting with the west coast of Florida. Eventually, the track of Ian is forecast to move into Georgia, which could lead to some impacts here in the Tennessee Valley.
Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday, with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Friday night, rain from the remnants of Ian could move into the Tennessee Valley with rain looking likely for our Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only be near 70 with the rain and extra cloud cover. Scattered showers may linger into the beginning
of next week behind the leftovers of Ian. Highs will remain in the 70s.