Good morning, today will be a quiet weather day with cooler temperatures. Highs will be around 64 with a mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy with wind from the west at 10-20mph and gusts around 30. A few spotty showers will develop tonight with lows from 35-40.
Friday and Saturday will both have a chill in the air. Friday will top out near 53 with a mostly cloudy sky and scattered light showers. Flurries will even be possible along the higher elevations. As the day turns to night, the scattered light rain and snow showers will continue through Saturday morning. Rain totals will be light, generally at 0.25” or less. Any snow accumulations will be minimal for over 2500 feet. Greater accumulations will be possible in the Smoky Mountains if you know anyone heading that way for the weekend. Saturday’s highs will also be in the low 50s.
Sunday will have a freezing start for many with frost possible in the city of Chattanooga. Temperatures will rebound nicely with highs in the upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Monday will warm more to 75 with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain warm with scattered showers.