Good morning, today will be beautiful all day long with lots of sunshine and only a few clouds. It will be cooler than the past 3 days with highs only in the low 60s. Wind will be breezy again, but not as strong as yesterday. Wind will be from the southwest at 10-15mph with gusts mainly from 20-25mph. Tonight clouds will be on the increase with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Friday will have more clouds, and temperatures will drop again with highs only near 57. There will be a chance for a couple of spotty, light showers. The cooler air will continue for the weekend with highs in the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday, but there will be more sunshine. Sunday morning will be especially cold with frost and freeze conditions, so protect those spring plants.
It’ll start to warm up slightly by Monday of next week with a partly sunny sky and highs in the mid-60s. Then, it’s back to the warm 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.