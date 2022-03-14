Good morning, before we discuss the weather, a friendly reminder that since we “sprung forward” over the weekend, sunrise this morning is not until 7:53am ET. Therefore, it may still be dark for your kids waiting at the school bus stop or when you head into work this morning. Then, there will be more evening light for after school/work activities with sunset at 7:48pm ET.
Now onto the weather, today will be beautiful with some high, thin clouds this morning, followed by a sunny sky in the afternoon. Highs today will be mild in the low 60s, seasonable for mid-March after a chilly weekend. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid-60s. A couple of isolated showers will be possible, mainly in Georgia and Alabama. Showers will push northward overnight into Wednesday with increasing rain chances and a few storms. Wednesday will be a little cooler in the low 60s. Total rainfall at 0.25-0.75” on average.
Thursday will be partly sunny and warm, topping out near 70. Friday will have rain again, and then the weekend looks nice. Saturday will be mild around 65 and partly sunny. Sunday should be fantastic with a sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s.