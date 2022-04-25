Good morning, today will be our last really warm day before we have a big temperature drop tomorrow and start the warming trend all over again.
Today will be mostly sunny overall with clouds on the increase for the afternoon into the evening. It’ll be warm with highs near 84, and dry for much of the morning and afternoon. Then, after about 4pm/3pm CT, individual showers/storms may pop-up primarily for areas west of I-75/I-59.
This activity will continue into the night, especially after 8pm/7pm CT. Showers will push further east during the overnight hours associated with a cold front and last into Tuesday as well. In addition to the showers, Tuesday’s daytime highs will only be in the mid-60s. Total rainfall for Monday and Tuesday will be 0.1-0.3” on average with isolated pockets up to 1” from storms.
Wednesday will be dry and sunny with highs beginning to warm again in the low 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, reaching the mid-70s. Friday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower chance and highs near 78. Saturday will be similar with a couple of isolated showers and a warm afternoon around 80. Sunday will then have more clouds and scattered showers, but it’ll still be warm at 80.