Happy Monday, everyone! It’s going to be a nice start to the week around the Tennessee Valley! We’re looking at mostly sunny skies today, turning to partly sunny skies late this afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s!
Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and mild conditions. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s.
Tuesday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day! A potent cold front will be on approach to the area. During most of the day Tuesday, look for increasing clouds, warm, and windy conditions. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s. Winds during the day on Tuesday will likely gust between 20-30 mph at times. Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours, the cold front arrives bringing with it a line of showers and storms. Our area is highlighted in the level 1 out of 5 risk for a few isolated strong to severe storms during this time. Right now, the main threat for our area will be the risk for damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, and small hail. The greatest tornado risk appears to be just to our southwest, but something that will be watched Tuesday. The line of storms will also be moving through our area around the afternoon and evening commute, leading to some potential travel disruptions and delays. Most of our area could pick up anywhere between a 0.25”-0.50” on average, with isolated higher totals from some of the stronger storms. The good news is that most of this will be out of the area by the time you head to bed Tuesday night.
The rest of the week will feature a mix of sun and clouds each day with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s and overnight lows in the 40s. The weekend will feature a new weather system which could bring us some beneficial rainfall. The timing still needs to be pinned down, but plan on some rain at some point this weekend.