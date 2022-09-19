Happy Monday, everyone! It’s going to be a mostly sunny, warm, but comfortable Monday afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with still decent humidity levels. Tonight, the humidity begins to increase in a big way around the Tennessee Valley along with warmer overnight lows. We will see temps only drop into the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday will begin with a few extra clouds and maybe a spotty shower across the northern half of the area. Otherwise, look for partly sunny skies with plenty of heat & humidity returning. Highs will climb into the lower 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.
Wednesday will be sunny and hot! Highs will warm into the low to mid 90s with heat indices nearing the triple digits.
A cold front arrives Thursday, ushering in cooler and less humid air. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s with highs only in the 70s on Friday!
Rain chances look slim to none again this week, with only very minor chances Tuesday and Thursday mornings.