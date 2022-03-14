Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures. Look for more of the same as we move through the afternoon with daytime highs warming into the low to mid 60s.
Tonight, expect a few clouds to increase around the area, so we will call It partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s to near 40.
Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies for the first half of the day, with clouds on the increase by late Tuesday. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 60s. The clouds will give way to rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Overall about a .25 to .50 of rain is expected.
We will see dry weather return Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will warm near 70, overall a pleasant St. Patrick’s Day!
Another quick-moving system arrives by Friday bringing another chance for showers & maybe a few thunderstorms. Highs will stay at or above normal through much of this upcoming period.
Have a great Monday!