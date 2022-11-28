Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a mostly sunny and pleasant start to our work week. We’re looking at plenty of sunshine and mild temps this afternoon. Daytime highs should warm into the lower 60s. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies. Cool temps return overnight. Lows by morning will likely drop into upper 30s to low 40s.
Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with increasing clouds by the afternoon. It will be a warm & breezy day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s! Clouds thicken by evening, with rain chances increasing from the southwest by Tuesday night. A Severe weather outbreak will likely be ongoing during the afternoon hours to our west near the Mississippi river, but will begin to weaken as it moves our way. Still, gusty winds up to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and heavy rain will all be possible across the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Be sure to give extra time for your Wednesday morning commute, as heavy rain looks likely.
The rain exits the area before noon on Wednesday, leading to clearing skies and falling afternoon temps. Morning highs will likely be near 60, but afternoon temps will likely be falling through the 50s with breezy conditions.
The end of the week will feature plenty of sunshine, but look for chilly temps. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s with morning lows in the 20s and low 30s.
Our next weather maker looks to arrive sometime this weekend, with more rain chances.