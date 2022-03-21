Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and a light breeze. The pleasant weather should continue into the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s. The dry soil, along with the low humidity will lead to some fire danger concerns across parts of the area. Check with your local officials before attempting any outside burning.
Tonight, clouds will be on the increase, but we will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.
Tuesday will feature breezy conditions and a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more clouds arriving by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers & rumbles may arrive during the evening hours.
The more widespread rain & thunderstorms will likely move into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While widespread severe weather is NOT expected, a couple storms could produce some gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rainfall.
Scattered showers will remain possible thru Wednesday until the front moves thru Wednesday afternoon. A deep trough dips across the area late-week into the weekend leading to cooler conditions, along with a spotty shower or two. Temps may drop to near freezing again by Sunday morning.