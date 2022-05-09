Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a sunny afternoon around the region with low humidity and pleasant temperatures. Look for an overall fantastic day with the sunshine sticking around and highs climbing into the upper 70s to around 80.
Tonight, look for mostly clear and refreshing conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.
Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, but more humidity will begin to increase across the area. Highs will warm into the low to mid 80s around the area.
The rest of the work week will feature plenty of sunshine and increasing humidity levels. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
Am upper level low drifts to the west this weekend towards the region. This should help provide a better chance for daily afternoon scattered showers & storms. We’re not expecting a washout by any means, but a few lucky folks may get some needed rain. The extra clouds and scattered showers may also help to nudge the temps down a bit.