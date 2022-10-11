Good morning, today will be cool and sunny in the morning with a nice mix of blue sky, sunshine, and clouds for the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. We’ll continue to have no rain today, so simply enjoy the outdoors. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows not as chilly as recent mornings in the 50s.
Wednesday will have more clouds and a chance for a few daytime showers/storms. Highs will be in the mid-70s, near 78 in Chattanooga. Then, another chance for rain will come Wednesday night into Thursday morning from a broken line of storms associated with a cold front. Although unlikely, an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible, especially west of Chattanooga. This needed rainfall will be scattered with totals from 0.25-0.75” on average. Clouds will decrease for sunshine on Thursday afternoon and highs near 76.
Friday will be beautiful with abundant sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday will be nice, too, with a mostly sunny sky and highs from 73-78. Then, we’ll be tracking another cold front to bring scattered rain and storm chances for Sunday into Monday.