Good morning and happy April 1st! The first day of the month will feature below normal temperatures, a mostly sunny sky, and wind from the northwest at 5-10mph. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be some morning clouds, but overall a lot of sunshine to enjoy. Most of the evening hours will be spent in the 50s, and then overnight lows will drop to the mid to upper 30s. Several of our counties are under Frost Advisories, so keep any tender vegetation in mind tonight into tomorrow morning.
Saturday will be partly sunny with the most clouds for midday into the afternoon. During this period of time, there will also be a few isolated showers. Highs will be near 65. Sunday will generally be sunny with just a passing cloud and mild highs again around 67. Monday will return to the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, Tuesday should be our big active weather day for next week with rain and storms. A few additional scattered showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday, too.