Scattered showers will affect areas north of Chattanooga this morning, and a Flood Advisory is in effect for Bledsoe County until 5am ET/4am CT. Rainfall today is not as heavy as yesterday, but any additional rain will quickly turn to runoff. Overall, shower chances today will be for our northern communities, primarily this morning. The rest of the area will have mostly cloudy skies. Clouds should partially break later in the day. Highs today will be spread from the 60s in Tennessee to the low 70s in Georgia. It’ll be about 70 in Chattanooga.
Overnight, a cold front will bring more widespread rain chances for the entire region, especially after midnight into Friday morning. Then, clouds will gradually clear through the day with cooler highs from 55-60. Saturday will be cool and mostly cloudy with highs only near 48 with an isolated shower chance. Sunday morning will have scattered showers again and reach the low 50s.
We finally look to get out of this wet pattern by Monday of next week with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 60s. The dry weather and 60s should continue through the mid-week, too.