Happy Sunday, everyone! Our Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend. Look for a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A weak disturbance passing through may produce some drizzle or a few spotty showers this afternoon, but most of us will be dry. Highs will be cooler, only in the low to mid 50s.
Next week, a much more unsettled and wet pattern will evolve around the region. A front will stall out over the area, leading to multiple periods of rain (some locally heavy) Monday-Wednesday. Even late-week, the front may lift far enough north to lessen the chance for rain, but some chances look to stick around through next weekend. Overall rainfall totals look to average in the 2”-4”+ range through the week. Some localized flooding may occur, so stay weather aware near any local water ways. Monday and Tuesday will be Storm Alert Weather Days do to the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding.
The good news is that temperatures during this period will likely warm above normal in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s.