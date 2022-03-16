Happy Wednesday, everyone! It’s been a rainy start to the day, but showers are tapering off through midday. Another round of scattered downpours will likely re-develop for our Wednesday afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure passes by the region. The rain chances end late this evening, followed by some partial clearing overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.
Our St. Patrick’s Day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Pleasant weather is expected. Highs will warm into the lower 70s.
Our next weather maker quickly arrives on Friday, bringing a return chance for rain & even a few thunderstorms will be possible. One or two of the storms could be strong with localized gusty winds, and possibly some hail. We do have a marginal (level 1/5) risk for a strong storm or two on Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
The weekend looks fantastic, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
Next week looks to remain active with a more stormy pattern setting up across the south! Welcome to Spring, officially!