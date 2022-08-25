Happy Thursday, everyone! It’s a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon around the area. We’re looking at more clouds than sunshine this afternoon with a better chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers & storms. By no means will it be a wash-out but be aware that isolated storms will be possible. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
Friday will feature another day with partly cloudy skies, and the potential for a few afternoon downpours to develop. Of course, any of these could feature some frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds so keep that in mind for any outdoor activities.
The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance for a pop-up here or there. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with overnight lows back in the lower 70s.