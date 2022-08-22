Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a mostly cloudy, mild, but mainly dry day around the area. This afternoon, look for mostly cloudy skies but as a front drifts through the area, a few isolated downpours will be possible. The best chances will be from Chattanooga, and points south, but anyone could pick up a downpour. The rain will be isolated to scattered at best. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Tonight, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies, dry, and mild conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.
Tuesday through midweek will feature partly sunny skies, less humid conditions, and warm afternoons. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.
A boundary begins to return north across the area by late-week, leading to a better chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers & storms. By no means will it be a wash-out but be aware that isolated storms will be possible. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.
The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance for a pop-up here or there. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with overnight lows back in the lower 70s.