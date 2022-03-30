Happy Wednesday, everyone! It’s a Storm Alert Day. We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies, and a very windy afternoon! Winds will increase out of the south, sustained between 15-25 mph, but gusts will likely climb above 30 mph this afternoon, and above 40 mph this evening.
The threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will increase after 9pm tonight, with a line of storms arriving between 10pm-3am. The line of storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph, along with a few embedded tornadoes. Make sure to have multiple ways to get any weather alerts that may be issued tonight.
Thursday will feature a few morning showers, otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Highs will be much cooler, only in the 60s.
Friday into the weekend will feature a mix of sun and some clouds. Highs will only be in the 60s with overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s.
Our next chance for rain arrives next Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.