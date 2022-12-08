Happy Thursday, everyone! It’s another cloudy, damp, and gloomy day around the region. The trends are for the front to lift back towards the northwest taking the heaviest rainfall with it. Still, look for periods of scattered showers this afternoon with temps warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s!
A front begins to move through the area Friday, leading to a chance for a rain Friday morning for our Share Your Christmas event but overall, still a warm day.
Cooler and drier air begins to spill into the area for the start of our weekend, before another wet weather system moves through Saturday night into Sunday.
If you’re looking for more of those cold, winterlike temps it looks they will be returning by late next week.