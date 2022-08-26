T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday will feature another day with mostly cloudy skies, and the potential for a few afternoon downpours to develop. Of course, any of these could feature some frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds so keep that in mind for any outdoor activities. High temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s for most.
The weekend will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and only a slight chance for a pop-up here or there. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with overnight lows back in the lower 70s. The humidity will increase, leading to heat indices during the afternoon hours in the mid to upper 90s!
Another bout of afternoon storms looks likely as we move into next week, but again no washout is expected.