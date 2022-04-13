Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy, warm, and windy conditions. Highs will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but the key word will be isolated this afternoon. Our next storm system approaches late Wednesday into Thursday bringing the chance for a line of weakening showers & storms. We do have a level 1-2/5 risk for a few strong storms during that timeframe. The main threat would be straight-line winds. Hopefully the storms will weaken before arriving during that time, but we will keep a close-eye on things.
We get a brief dry period for later Thursday thru Friday, before more unsettled weather arrives for our Easter weekend. Right now, looks like a complex of storms will drop through the area Saturday, followed by a spotty shower chance on Easter Sunday. We will be fine tuning that Easter forecast just as soon as Wednesday night’s system clears the region.