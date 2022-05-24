Good morning, today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a chance for scattered showers and storms, particularly from mid-afternoon into tonight. Overnight lows will drop to 60-65.
Wednesday will be another similar day with highs in the low 80s. There should be a few more breaks in the clouds for a partly sunny sky and once again PM scattered showers/storms. More widespread rain will return on Thursday with a cold front triggering storms. We’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for a few strong to severe storms to develop on Thursday. As of now, rain looks to continue into early Friday morning for our eastern communities and then improving weather for the rest of the day. Highs will be comfortable in the mid-70s. It’ll be a pleasant evening for the first night of the Nightfall concert series.
Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a slim light shower chance – highs in the upper 70s to 80. Sunday will be pleasant in the mid-80s and mostly sunny.