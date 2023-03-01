Good morning, today will be another abnormally warm day as we kick off the month of March. Highs today will range from about 73-78. Clouds will increase this morning from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers may happen today, but primarily the daytime will be quiet.
Then, tonight will be Storm Alert Weather Day mode. Widespread heavy rain and storms are expected from about 10pm-4am ET. There will be a risk for severe storms, including all modes of threats: damaging wind gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado. Rainfall will also be torrential at times. Please make sure you have ways to receive weather alerts, especially with the overnight nature of these storms.
Rain will decrease approaching sunrise on Thursday morning. Limited activity will happen between sunrise and midday with additional scattered showers/storms returning for Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be around 70. Our next period of concern for severe weather will be on Friday from about 9am-3pm ET as a narrower band of storms passes our area with a cold front. Again, all modes of severe weather will be possible. Additionally, Friday will be windy with gusts up to 40-50mph. Friday’s highs will be in the low 70s.
Then, we’ll be treated to a quiet and pleasant weekend. Both days will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.