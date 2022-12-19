Happy Monday, everyone! Our Monday is going to feature increasing clouds throughout the day, with high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, look for overcast skies, with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or a flurry, mainly south of Chattanooga. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.
Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies. A disturbance will pass to our south during the day, leading to a slight chance for a few showers, again mainly south of Chattanooga. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday, as we will be in between weather systems. Highs will warm near 50.
Our Thursday will feature increasing clouds and scattered showers. Highs will warm into the lower 50s. By Thursday night our Arctic front will be approaching the area. Rain showers will increase as we move toward late Thursday evening, and as much colder air filters in behind the front early Friday, look for a quick but brief, changeover to snow showers early Friday morning. Accumulations, if any look to be very light, but the bigger story will be the Arctic plunge behind the front.
Temperatures will drop below freezing early Friday morning, and will likely stay below freezing area wide through at least Christmas Day. This is 60+ hours of consecutive below temperatures. Now it the time to make sure the home is winterized, and you have taken all your cold weather preparations. Near record cold arrives this holiday season.