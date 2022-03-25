T.G.I.F, everyone! It’s been a cloudy & cool day around the region. Temperatures are only in the 40s and 50s this afternoon.
Tonight, look for partial clearing but cool conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.
The cooler temperatures will stick around into the weekend with highs only in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s. Saturday will feature a northwest flow, meaning blustery conditions with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, but a frost or freeze is likely across most of the area Sunday morning.
We will begin a big warm-up next week with highs warming into the 60s, then the mid to upper 70s through mid-week. In fact, some areas will be close to 80 by Wednesday. The warm-up will be ahead of our next weather maker which looks to bring more widespread rain & storm chances back to the Tennessee Valley late next week.