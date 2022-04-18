Happy Monday, everyone! It’s a cloudy, chilly, and breezy day around the region. Temperatures will remain slightly below average, with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s.
Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue Tuesday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper-30s. Patchy frost will be possible in rural areas Tuesday morning.
A major warm-up will arrive by the end of the week as daytime highs return to the low to mid-80s across the Tennessee Valley.
Our next significant chance for rain & storms does not return until next week.