Happy Wednesday, everyone! It’s a mostly cloudy and cool day around the area. Temperatures are hovering in the 50s with just a few spots of blue sky. Clouds could thin out a bit this afternoon, but still expect more clouds than sunshine keeping high temperatures in the 50s. Tonight, look for areas of clouds, but still a cool night. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to around 40.
Thursday looks to be a nice day overall. Look for a mix of clouds and a bit more sunshine with highs rebounding back into the low to mid 60s! Even better weather arrives during the day on Friday, with sun to start, then clouds arriving late-day ahead of our strong weekend storm system. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to near 70.
Friday night, big changes arrive. Look for a low pressure to develop near the region, producing widespread rain showers 1st Friday night, then as arctic air arrives early Saturday morning, rain should change to some snow. Right now, some light accumulations look likely in the higher elevations, and even possible in the valleys. The bigger story will be the wind, the cold, and the very hard freeze by early Sunday morning. Temperatures will likely dip into the teens outside of the major cities.
Either way, stay tuned to updates to the weekend outlook.
Have a great Wednesday afternoon!