Good morning, big changes are on the way in less than 24 hours. If you need to do some work outside or appreciate flowers that are in bloom, today is the day. It’ll be mostly cloudy with mild highs in the mid-60s.
We’ll be in Storm Alert Weather Day mode for Friday night through Saturday morning with an impending cold front. A few isolated showers will start after 5pm with scattered rain showers/storms increasing after 9pm ET. The initial transition to wintry mix/snow should happen between about 11pm and 1am ET. Then, snow will last from about 1am to 9am ET from W to E. The heaviest from about 1am-5am ET. During the heaviest period of snow, expect visibility to be low due to high snowfall rates and additional blowing snow. Wind will be gusting during the overnight hours up to 30-40mph.
While initial snow may melt on contact, the high snowfall rates will eventually overcome the ground temperatures. Confidence continues to grow for impactful snow accumulations. As of 4am Friday morning, here is a breakdown of potential snowfall totals.
Cumberland Plateau: 3-5”, locally higher
North Valley in TN: 2-5”, likely highest towards McMinn County
Chattanooga metro: 1-3”
South Valley in GA: 1-3”, decreasing the farther south in location
Lookout/Sand Mountain: 2-3”
East mountains: 2-4”, less as go east in Cherokee County, more in peaks of SE Monroe County
Secondary, untreated roads may become slick and stay that way through Saturday. Saturday will only be in the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the teens for much of the day. Sunday morning will be frigid in the teens, and then it will warm to above freeze under a sunny sky Sunday afternoon – highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.