Happy Friday, everyone! It’s a mostly cloudy, mild day around the area. Clouds will likely hang tough for most, leading to highs only in the low to mid 60s this afternoon.
This evening, we start things quiet, but rain develops by late evening as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. After midnight, from northwest to southeast, look for rain to switch to snow, with a period of heavy snow possible. The snow will accumulate during the overnight hours, especially on grassy, elevated surfaces and roadways. By Saturday morning, snowfall totals of 2-5”+ will be possible across the Plateau and northeastern areas. The Valley locations, including Chattanooga, Dalton, and Cleveland could see 1-3” of snow, with less than inch across the far south.
The snow will stop falling after 7am, but very strong winds gusting over 30 mph, will lead to very cold wind chills. Highs will hover around freezing, but it will feel like the teens and 20s all day. Sunday morning, near record cold arrives with teens and single digits possible.
We start to warm up by Sunday afternoon and back near 70 by mid-late next week!
Have a great Friday, everyone!