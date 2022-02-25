T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and some sunshine! Temperatures will be a bit cooler, with highs only in the 50s. This evening, look for partly clear skies early, then clouds increasing overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 30s.
Saturday will feature lots of clouds. A very weak disturbance will pass by early Saturday morning, possibly producing a few sprinkles, a sleet pellet, or a flurry. This will not amount to anything, and should be very light.
Our next significant weather maker will arrive overnight Saturday, bringing widespread rain back into the area. Right now, the rainfall amounts do not look to be too heavy, but we will watch those river levels closely.
The rain will stick around through at least noon, before tapering off from north to south Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will remain cool & below normal this weekend, before warming up with pleasant weather for most of next week!
Have a great Friday!