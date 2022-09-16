T.G.I.F, everyone! Our Friday evening will feature mostly clear skies and comfy conditions. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s this evening. Tonight, look for clear skies and light winds. A little patchy fog could develop in some river valleys, but mainly dry.
Our weekend brings plenty of sunshine, but again a smidge more humidity and slightly warmer temps. We will return to near normal highs in the mid to upper 80s. Next week temps may begin to warm back above normal with highs back into the upper 80s and eventually the lower 90s.
Our next front may not arrive until the end of next week, so as Fall arrives Thursday it will feel much more like Summer in the Tennessee Valley!