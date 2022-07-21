Thursday morning storms that rolled through the Tennessee Valley left some folks in the dark.
At 8:30am, EPB reported 36 outages affecting 132 customers, with more being repaired and other with repair crews enroute. https://epb.com/outage-and-storm-center/energy-outages/
Cleveland Utilities reported 35 customers affected by outages. http://outage.clevelandutilities.com:1370
Region power provider Volunteer Energy Cooperative reported hundreds out ourages in their multi-county coverage area. https://ebill.vec.org/maps/public/OutageWebMap/?config=Outage+Web+Map
In Georgia, the North Georgia EMC reported hundreds of outages, with the greatest number in the area along SR-151. http://www2.ngemc.com:81
The numbers of affected customers will change throughout the day as repairs are made.