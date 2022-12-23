Happy Friday! The arctic front has blasted through the area bringing a taste of the North Pole to the Tennessee Valley. Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will set the tone for your Friday. A few lingering snow showers will be around through the morning, with little to no additional accumulation expected. There could be a few areas of black ice this morning, so be mindful of that if you plan on hitting the roadways.
WIND CHILLS: A Wind Chill Warning will continue until Saturday morning for the entire area. Valleys could be dealing with wind chill values as low as 15 degrees below zero, while the higher elevations could have wind chills as low as 25 below zero. Hypothermia will be a concern for those ill-prepared outside during this time. Avoid outdoor activities if possible.
WIND GUSTS: Wind gusts of 25-35 mph will be possible in the valley, while gusts could exceed 45-50 mph in the higher elevations. Hundreds are already without power across the Tennessee Valley, and that number will likely grow throughout the day.
Christmas Eve will remain cold, with daytime highs struggling to push out of the 20s. Temperatures will drop back into the teens as we prepare for Santa to make his grand arrival to the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures will likely stay below freezing on Christmas Day before a warming trend begins next week!