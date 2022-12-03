Happy Saturday, everyone! We are beginning the day with scattered showers & downpours moving across the Tennessee Valley. Look for periods of showers during the 1st half of our Saturday, with some drier weather returning for the afternoon hours. High temperatures should warm into the low 60s in many spots with a bit of late-day sunshine and clouds.
Tonight, we will see more clearing moving into the area, a brief surge of cooler air. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s.
Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend! Look for a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A weak disturbance passing through may produce a few spotty showers, but most of us will be dry. Highs will be cooler, only in the low to mid 50s.
Next week, a much more unsettled and wet pattern will evolve around the region. A front will stall out over the area, leading to multiple periods of rain (some locally heavy) Monday-Wednesday. Even late-week, the front may lift far enough north to lessen the chance for rain, but some chances look to stick around through next weekend. Overall rainfall totals look to average in the 1”-3” range through the week.
The good news is that temperatures during this period will likely warm above normal in the 60s for highs and lows in the 40s and 50s.