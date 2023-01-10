Good morning, today will be a beautiful weather day with a mostly sunny sky, but first, we have to get through a cold morning with river valley fog until about 9-10am. It’ll remain cool in the 40s at noon with afternoon highs today from 55-60. Overnight, clouds will increase with lows from 35-40 for most locations.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a light, isolated shower chance. Highs will be in the upper 50s to 60. Then, Thursday will be our most active weather day with a broken line of showers and storms associated with a cold front during the day. Isolated severe storms may be possible with gusts up to 60mph in the strongest storms. Highs will be mild near 65.
Once the cold front passes, temperatures will be significantly colder. Friday morning lows will be in the 30s with daytime highs only in the low 40s. The higher elevations will have a chance for snow flurries on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will both be dry with morning lows in the 20s. Saturday’s highs will be chilly in the mid-40s, Sunday up to 53.