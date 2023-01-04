Good morning, our main weather concern this Wednesday morning will be the rain and your morning commute. Please, watch for wet roads, possible standing water on roads, and low visibility in active heavy rainfall. Rain will gradually taper off this morning from west to east. Most areas will see big improvements by 8am. That being said, there may be a trailing broken line of showers to produce additional rain until about noon in Cherokee County, NC.
Clouds will decrease and clear out around midday today. It will really be a nice afternoon with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s. Tonight will have some clouds with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Thursday and Friday will be beautiful January days with plentiful sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. Thursday’s high will reach 58, then 53 on Friday. Saturday will be partly sunny with a late day isolated shower and highs near 58. It’ll be the pick day of the weekend for outdoor plans as Sunday will have scattered showers and a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be around 55 on Sunday.