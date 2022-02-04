Good morning, rain showers will continue this morning through about 9-10am as they move out of our far eastern communities. It’ll also continue to get colder until that time with a brief warm up by a few degrees for the middle of the day in the low 40s before falling again heading into the evening. Note, it is already nearing the freezing point up on the Cumberland Plateau, so a brief freezing drizzle will be possible with isolated slick spots.
For tonight, clouds will gradually decrease with very cold lows in the low to mid-20s. Any residual water on roads and surfaces may freeze overnight, so please use caution. Wind chills Saturday morning will be in the teens with afternoon wind chills in the 30s. High temperatures on Saturday will top out in the upper 30s to 40 under a mostly sunny sky.
Sunday will also begin in the 20s with a warmer afternoon around 50 and plenty of sunshine. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to 50 with a spotty shower chance. Full sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.