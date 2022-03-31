Good morning, the heavy rain and storms from overnight will continue this morning mainly for areas east of I-75, especially in Georgia into North Carolina. Most of the rain will be done by about 7am for our far eastern communities. Even if it is no longer actively raining in your area, please, use extreme caution driving for possible trees and power lines down, especially before sunrise. Gusty wind yesterday afternoon and evening, plus storm wind gusts, may have caused damage along your commute path.
Conditions will be quieter for the rest of Thursday with decreasing clouds for a partly sunny afternoon. It will be cooler today with highs in the mid-60s. Wind will be from the southwest to west at 10-15mph, gusts around 25. Tonight, clouds will increase again with a spotty shower chance and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Friday will be a beautiful day with a lot of sunshine. It will be cooler again with highs around 60.
Saturday will have more clouds and near 64 while bright sunny skies will return on Sunday with mild temperatures. Highs will be near 68. Monday will reach the low 70s, and then rain returns on Tuesday.