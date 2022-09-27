What started as passion project for one has turned into a butterfly garden full of paintings and handmade crafts at Morning Pointe of Hixson.
Director of Community Relations Samantha Parker’s love for raising monarch butterflies became a community effort with the help of both staff and residents this season. After they all emerge from their chrysalis, Morning Pointe of Hixson will have released over 150 of the endangered monarch butterflies into the community.
Parker said the butterflies have made themselves at home at Morning Pointe, and no time was wasted to create a home for them.
"After we raised and released them, they kind of stayed around, and then they laid eggs themselves," Parker said. "It's a project that everybody can be a part of."
Residents painted rocks to decorate the garden, including a stone decorated with the fingerprints of the staff and residents involved.
Painter and resident Eileen Beattie painted a monarch butterfly, which ended up on a t-shirt for Morning Pointe's Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Another resident, Virginia Lee, used her decades of crocheting experience to craft yarn butterflies for all the residents to enjoy.
"The first time you see the butterflies come out, you can't believe it. It's just magnificent," Lee said. "I just can't believe what I'm learning still at 95."
If you'd like information on starting your own butterfly garden, reach out to Samantha Parker at Morning Pointe of Hixson at (423)-847-1370.