Good morning, the return of summertime heat is upon us for the next couple of days. Today will begin with temperatures not as refreshing as recent mornings plus a few isolated showers until about 10-11am ET. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with above normal highs in the upper 80s to low 90s – 92 in Chattanooga. It will also be humid, putting the max heat index near 99. Overnight will be clear, quiet, and calm with lows in the 60s.
Wednesday will have plentiful sunshine and should be a little hotter with highs from 90-94 for valley locations. The good news will be that the humidity will be a tad lower, so the max heat index should be near 97. Thursday will be partly sunny with very warm highs in the upper 80s. A cold front will pass and a few isolated showers will be possible.
Then, the cooler, drier fall air will be here for Friday. Friday’s highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s with abundant sunshine. Saturday will range from 50s in the morning to low 80s in the afternoon – a gorgeous day. Another cold front will trigger scattered showers on Sunday into Monday.