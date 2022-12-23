An early morning fire Friday at a newly constructed, but unoccupied house sent Chattanooga firefighters out into the very cold morning to battle the blaze.
The home on Jarnigan Avenue in North Chattanooga completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at about 6:30am.
The winds helped spread the fire to the home next door, causing a second simultaneous structure fire.
More crews were dispatched to fire the second fire.
A neighbor alerted the occupant of the second home, and he was able to escape the fire.
No injuries were reported, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.