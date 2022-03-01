A motorist on the W Road Tuesday morning called 911 to report an early morning house fire.
That call, which came in about 6:00am, send firefighters from Waldens Ridge Emergency Services to the home in the 4000 block of the w Road, where they found the home nearly completely engulfed in fire.
There were no fire hydrants near the home, firefighters were forced to set up a water supply system called a 'tanker shuttle' to battle the blaze.
Crews from Chattanooga Fire Department and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene to assist Waldens Ridge Emergency Services.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Once firefighters determined the house was unoccupied, they conducted a defensive attack to contain the fire.
No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS stayed at the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters on the scene.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by WRES. Damages are unknown at this time.