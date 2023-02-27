A morning house fire in Chattanooga has left the structure damaged and a woman displaced from her home.
Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to the 2600 block of East 5th Street shortly after 9:00am.
The home's owner arrived shortly after that and told firefighters there was no one inside the house.
Firefighters attacked the blaze from the front and rear of the home, and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. No injuries were reported.
Chattanooga Fire Department reported that there was moderate damage to the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross will be assisting the woman.