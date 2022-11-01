Good morning and welcome to the month of November! Watch for areas of patchy dense fog to develop this morning through about 9am-10am ET. The rest of today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with comfortable temperatures near 64 at noon and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Wednesday will have clouds in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine with highs from 70-75. The weather will get even better for outdoor plans on Thursday and Friday with plentiful sunshine on both days. They will also be warm with highs around 75.
Then, the weekend will have more clouds but will continue to be warm in the mid-70s. There will also be a small chance both Saturday and Sunday for a spotty shower, most likely staying dry. Clouds will decrease on Monday for more blue sky and highs near 78.